DAILY Roundup | Rebels at the WEF, Poilievre rips WEF-friendly Liberals, Drag queen story-time chaos
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are behind the mics for this edition of the DAILY Roundup.
Our Rebel News team is in Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is hosting its annual summit, David and Sheila are looking at what the team has uncovered so far. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, a very public critic of the WEF, ripped the Trudeau Liberals for their participation in the event, as Deputy PM (and WEF board member) Chrystia Freeland is in Switzerland for the globalist gathering. Plus, chaos erupted at a drag queen story time event in British Columbia, and our team was on the ground there, too.
