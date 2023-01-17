DAILY Roundup | Avi's run in with CNBC, Freeland flees from Rebel, Smith says no COVID pardons
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are your hosts on today's DAILY Roundup.
Despite the cold weather, things are heating up in Davos at the World Economic Forum summit, where Avi Yemini had a run in with a high-level CNBC editor. Back here in Canada, David Menzies and Lincoln Jay tried to catch up with Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland before she heads to Davos, only to have Freeland flee from our Rebel microphones. Finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says there won't be any pardons coming to those charged with COVID-related offences because, according to her words, that just isn't how the justice system works.
