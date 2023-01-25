DAILY Roundup | Trudeau protests continue, 'Trans woman' vs BC gym, kids are being taught what?
Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
Join Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid for this midweek edition of the DAILY Roundup.
Today, we're looking at the protests against Justin Trudeau that are continuing in Hamilton. Plus, a trans woman is trying to join a women's gym in BC.
Finally, our hosts will take a look at a video showing how kids are being indoctrinated in classrooms.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Drea and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.