DAILY Roundup | Trudeau and Poilievre trade jabs, Canada out of Top 10 freest, Pastor Art trial
Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
The Rebel Commander is flying solo on this Friday edition of the DAILY Roundup.
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre trading jabs in the media. Plus, Canada has slipped out of the top 10 ranking in the Human Freedom Index.
Finally, Pastor Artur Pawlowski spoke to Fox News about his upcoming trial — perhaps his final court battle since SaveArtur.com launched.
