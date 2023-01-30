DAILY Roundup | Freedom Convoy anniversary, Gates' date Epstein, WEF's dystopian technology
Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).
Join our hosts Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid as they kick off a new week with a look at the one-year anniversary of the Freedom Convoy's arrival in Ottawa, Bill Gates saying he didn't know Jeffrey Epstein — it was “just dinner.” Gates also watched on in person this weekend as the unvaccinated Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open after being barred from last year's tournament for his COVID-19 vaccine status.
Finally, the WEF's annual summit might have concluded, but there's still lots to analyze from the event, including some very dystopian technology.
