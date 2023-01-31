DAILY Roundup | Trudeau's $100M relationship, Alberta's against MAID, Jordan Peterson in Ottawa
Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid are back behind the mics for today's DAILY Roundup.
Today, we're looking at the $100M relationship between Justin Trudeau's government and consulting giant McKinsey. Plus, Danielle Smith's office says the Alberta premier is opposed to new Medical Assistance In Dying legislation.
Finally, despite the endless attempts from activists to cancel it, Jordan Peterson's show in Ottawa is going ahead. Our Rebel team is on the scene.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Tamara and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.