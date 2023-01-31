DAILY Roundup | Trudeau's $100M relationship, Alberta's against MAID, Jordan Peterson in Ottawa

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

Show Notes

Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid are back behind the mics for today's DAILY Roundup.

Today, we're looking at the $100M relationship between Justin Trudeau's government and consulting giant McKinsey. Plus, Danielle Smith's office says the Alberta premier is opposed to new Medical Assistance In Dying legislation.

Finally, despite the endless attempts from activists to cancel it, Jordan Peterson's show in Ottawa is going ahead. Our Rebel team is on the scene.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Tamara and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute