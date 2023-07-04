DAILY Roundup | Trudeau’s affordability plan, woman sues Govt. $10.5M, migrant riot in France
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're talking about Prime Minister Trudeau's latest video on affordability in Canada.
Plus, an Alberta woman filed a lawsuit against the government for $10.5M.
And finally, Rebel News was in France, and we covered the massive rioting caused by migrant youths across the country.
