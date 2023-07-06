DAILY Roundup | Trudeau fights with Meta, Freeland hypes grocery rebate, CBC finally admits a wrong

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Tamara are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the growing fight between Justin Trudeau and his government against Meta-owned social media companies Facebook and Instagram.

Plus, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was hyping the Liberals' grocery rebate at a store in Toronto, where a picture was worth a thousand words (or is that just the cost of groceries this week?)

And finally, the CBC corrected a story about Danielle Smith — it just took them six months later and an election to do so.

