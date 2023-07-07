DAILY Roundup | Trudeau crashes Stampede, Liberals' lavish spending, Indie film tops Indiana Jones
Drea Humphrey and Adam Soos are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at all of the politicking that is in store at the Calgary Stampede, as "The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth" kicks off today.
Plus, the Trudeau Liberals have been throwing money at manufacturers to bring electric vehicle-related spending to Canada, which is something the Canadian Taxpayers Federation describes as a risky move for Canadians.
And finally, there was an upset at the box office this July 4, as the Sound of Freedom, an independent film based on the real-life events of a former government agent who investigates child trafficking, claimed the top spot over Disney's latest installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.
