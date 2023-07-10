DAILY Roundup | Poilievre's Stampede speech, More NATO spending, Pro-China group backing Chow
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's speech at the Calgary Stampede.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Latvia ahead of a NATO summit, where the PM announced more military spending as the war between Russian and Ukraine drags on.
And finally, a pro-China group is taking credit for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow's recent win.
