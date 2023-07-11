DAILY Roundup | Trudeau's Latvian lecture, Miss(ter) Netherlands, Exercising is 'far-right'
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's lecture about climate change that he delivered to Canadian Armed Forces soldiers stationed in Latvia.
Plus, a biological male/transgender female has been named Miss Netherlands and will compete at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant — do we have an early candidate for the next winner?
And finally, an MSNBC columnist has opined that exercise is a pillar of the (cue the spooky music) "far right."
