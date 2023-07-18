DAILY Roundup | Mendicino takes another L, Immigration and housing costs, New COVID outbreak
Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're taking a look at Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino taking another loss, as he's been caught lying again about what his department can do when it comes to inmate transfers.
Plus, a new report is looking at the trade-offs between high immigration and housing costs in Canada.
And finally, a Toronto-area hospital has declared a new breakout of COVID-19. This comes just after news about getting boosters, so are we in for another round of COVID hysteria?
