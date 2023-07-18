DAILY Roundup | Mendicino takes another L, Immigration and housing costs, New COVID outbreak

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're taking a look at Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino taking another loss, as he's been caught lying again about what his department can do when it comes to inmate transfers.

Plus, a new report is looking at the trade-offs between high immigration and housing costs in Canada.

And finally, a Toronto-area hospital has declared a new breakout of COVID-19. This comes just after news about getting boosters, so are we in for another round of COVID hysteria?

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Tamara and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute