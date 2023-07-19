DAILY Roundup | Out of control eco-protesters, Trans policy scraps event, Tamara Lich trial update
Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the out of control protesters from Just Stop Oil, who just can't stop doing ridiculous things in the name of 'saving the environment'.
Plus, a pro disc-golf tour event that was scheduled to be held in Prince Edward Island and the sport's season has been thrown into chaos over its transgender policy.
And finally, we've got an update on a legal victory Tamara Lich picked up ahead of her trial for charges linked to her role in the Freedom Convoy protest.
