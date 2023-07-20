DAILY Roundup | Jason Aldean won't apologize, Trudeau/Poilievre on globalism, Self-defence laws
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the pressure placed on Jason Aldean and his refusal to back down from criticism of his hit song, Try That in a Small Town.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre both faced questions about globalism. We'll look at their responses.
And finally, a new verdict in British Columbia is shedding light on Canada's self-defence laws.
