DAILY Roundup | Libs spending in the wrong places, Smith pushes back on net zero, Anglos in Quebec
Alexa Lavoie and Adam Soos are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Liberals spending too much money and in the wrong places, according to a new report.
Plus, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is pushing back on the Trudeau government's net-zero plans.
And finally, Quebec's new language law led to an Anglophone woman being hung up on by the province's public health insurer. This after Premier Legault's government promised Bill 96 wouldn't affect health care.
