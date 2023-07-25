DAILY Roundup | Cabinet changes coming, Trudeau selfie backfires, Vaccine policies back in focus
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at changes coming to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet, as rumours are swirling about who will stay and who will go.
Plus, Trudeau posed for another one of his famous selfies, except this time the adoring fan turned out to be a critic of the PM.
And finally, COVID vaccine policies are back in focus as a pair of recent stories — the death of an unvaccinated man waiting for a transplant and a sudden cardiac issue in Lebron James' son — are causing debates to resurface.
