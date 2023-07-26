DAILY Roundup | Trudeau's complete cabinet overhaul, Conservatives up in polls, Another election?
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's complete overhaul of his Liberal cabinet. New ministers are in, prominent players are out.
Plus, the Conservative Party is up in the polls, even throwing the Atlantic provinces, a Liberal stronghold, into a statistical tie.
And finally, with a new cabinet and Opposition Conservatives polling well, is Canada heading towards yet another election? We'll have a look at what this all means on today's show.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
