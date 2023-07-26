DAILY Roundup | Trudeau's complete cabinet overhaul, Conservatives up in polls, Another election?

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's complete overhaul of his Liberal cabinet. New ministers are in, prominent players are out.

Plus, the Conservative Party is up in the polls, even throwing the Atlantic provinces, a Liberal stronghold, into a statistical tie.

And finally, with a new cabinet and Opposition Conservatives polling well, is Canada heading towards yet another election? We'll have a look at what this all means on today's show.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Tamara and Alexa will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute