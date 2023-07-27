DAILY Roundup | 'Trans' woman injuring females in rugby, COVID rules continue, 'Global boiling'
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a 'trans' woman who has injured women while playing in a women's league.
Plus, COVID rules are still in place in parts of Canada, and we're asking the question — why?
And finally, the World Health Organization is warning of a new threat: global boiling.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Sheila and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.