DAILY Roundup | 'Death knell' for the economy, Millions of extra COVID tests, Our dystopian future
Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the supposed "death knell" for the Canadian economy according to Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who says Canada's economic prospects are directly linked to having an acceptable "climate plan."
Plus, the Government of Canada is trying to use up millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests, with the once-coveted tests now going to waste as pandemic hysteria has waned in the country.
And finally, we'll take a look at a video from the United Kingdom, where a cashless store has opened, and a resurfaced video from World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab's daughter, who said in 2020 that climate lockdowns were coming whether the public wants them or not.
