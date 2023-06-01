DAILY Roundup | Poilievre's shot at Trudeau, 'Pride Season' is here, Elon stands up for truckers
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre bringing up allegations against Justin Trudeau from his teaching days during debate in the House of Commons.
Plus, "Pride Season" is underway, with diversity, equity and inclusion propaganda rolling out across social from governments and businesses.
And finally, Elon Musk ripped Trudeau for his repressive response to the Freedom Convoy, while Twitter faces off with Daily Wire over 'misgendering' in Matt Walsh's "What is a Woman?" documentary.
