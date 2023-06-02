DAILY Roundup | Conservatives go on the attack, Alberta energy boom, 'Harm reduction' failures
Adam Soos and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Opposition Conservatives going on the attack recently in the House of Commons, including Pierre Poilievre attacking the Trudeau Liberals across a number of issues important to Canadians.
Plus, billions of dollars are being invested in Alberta's energy sector. Are things looking up in the province after Danielle Smith secured a second straight term for the United Conservative Party?
And finally, so-called harm reduction treatments have been receiving scrutiny recently, as questions are raised about whether tax dollars should be supplying drugs and supplies to addicts.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Adam and Syd will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.