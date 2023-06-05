DAILY Roundup | Trudeau & Smith celebrate Pride, AHS/Hinshaw rumours, NDP criticize Poilievre
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at a pair of Pride Month endorsements, with one you might expect from Justin Trudeau and one you might not expect from Danielle Smith.
Plus, we'll take a look at rumours that are circulating online, claiming Alberta Health Services has rehired its former COVID overlord, Deena Hinshaw.
And finally, prominent NDP member of Parliament Charlie Angus posted a video criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for living a rich, elitist lifestle. Hey, has anyone reminded Mr. Angus who's at the helm of the party he represents?
