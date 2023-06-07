DAILY Roundup | What sparked the wildfires, Teacher scolds students skipping Pride, Global health ID

  • By Rebel News
  • June 07, 2023
  • News Analysis
Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the causes behind recent outbreaks of wildfires across Canada.

Plus, an apparent audio recording of a secondary school teacher chastising Muslim students for skipping Pride events is circulating online.

And finally, the World Health Organization has plans for a new global health ID system. Surely after their excellent work during the COVID-19 pandemic, we can trust the WHO, right? Right...?

