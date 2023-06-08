DAILY Roundup | Trudeau raises Pride flag, Big Tech vs Big Government, Racially-segregated camp
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ceremonial raising of the Progress Pride flag on Parliament Hill.
Plus, we're looking at the ongoing fight between Big Tech and Big Government, as tech giants Google and Meta push back against the Trudeau government's next piece of censorship legislation, Bill C-18.
And finally, an Ontario Catholic district school board is pushing a racially-segregated summer camp. Is this the kind of "progress" we're supposed to celebrate?
