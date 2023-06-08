DAILY Roundup | Trudeau raises Pride flag, Big Tech vs Big Government, Racially-segregated camp

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ceremonial raising of the Progress Pride flag on Parliament Hill.

Plus, we're looking at the ongoing fight between Big Tech and Big Government, as tech giants Google and Meta push back against the Trudeau government's next piece of censorship legislation, Bill C-18.

And finally, an Ontario Catholic district school board is pushing a racially-segregated summer camp. Is this the kind of "progress" we're supposed to celebrate?

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute