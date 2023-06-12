DAILY Roundup | Trudeau meets Ukrainian Nazi sympathizer, NDP MPP says he was punched at protest

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's unannounced visit to Ukraine this past weekend, where he met with Andrij Melnyk, a former ambassador to Germany who praised Stepan Bandera, a Second World War-era Ukrainian who collaborated with the Nazi regime.

Plus, Ontario NDP MPP Joel Harden says he was punched while counter-protesting a rally this past Friday in Ottawa held by Billboard Chris Elston and Save Canada's Josh Alexander. But is there more to this so-called act of violence than what Harden says?

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Ezra will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute