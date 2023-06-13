DAILY Roundup | CAF soldier at Pride protest, Lawsuit against Guilbeault, O'Toole's parting shot

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Today, we're looking at the military's reaction to a Canadian Armed Forces soldier making an appearance alongside counter-protesters at an Ottawa gender ideology in education protest.

Plus, Ezra Levant is suing Steven Guilbeault over the minister's decision to block him on Twitter. It sounds silly, but there's a good reason why this seemingly minor issue has made it's way to Federal Court.

And finally, former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole is retiring from politics, but not before he made some parting remarks in the House of Commons that appeared to be directed at the party's new leader, Pierre Poilievre, and his supporters.

