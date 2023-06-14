DAILY Roundup | Nutty Nili caught, Canadians want change, Calgary BLM pres charged with hate crime
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Sheila Gunn Reid's run-in with nutty Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a woke Ottawa-Carleton school board trustee and recent target of a Rebel News petition.
Plus, a new poll from Liberal-linked Abacus Data is showing the a huge percentage of Canadians want change. With the Conservatives holding a commanding lead in polling, is Trudeau's time running up or is there more to this poll than it seems?
And finally, the president of Calgary's Black Lives Matter chapter has been charged with a hate crime. Who would have thought?
