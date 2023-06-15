DAILY Roundup | Danielle Smith censored, Liberal lies about Bernardo case, Muslim parents push back

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Meta censoring Premier Danielle Smith's Facebook page with a temporary suspension.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino are lying about what they knew and when in recent developments surrounding the transfer of Canada's most notorious killer, Paul Bernardo.

And finally, Muslim parents are pushing back against radical gender ideology being taught in Canadian schools.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute