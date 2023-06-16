DAILY Roundup | Canada hits 40M people, Trudeau takes on Meta, More Liberal/China connections
Drea Humphrey and Adam Soos are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at Canada's population hitting a new high: 40 million people.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking on Facebook's parent company, Meta, over his plan to force social media companies to pay news outlets.
And finally, keeping with the Trudeau Liberals, the federal government has halted all activity with the Chinese Communist-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
