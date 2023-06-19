DAILY Roundup | RFK wants a debate, O'Toole's 'moderate' CPC, Feds watching 'anti-trans organizing'
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the fallout from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, with calls now growing for a mainstream COVID narrative peddler to debate the Democratic presidential candidate on COVID issues.
Plus, former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole is on the way out of politics and is continuing to call on the party to embrace a “moderate” position since the Liberals have shifted so far left under Justin Trudeau's leadership.
And finally, documents are revealing the federal government is funding a project through the Department of Heritage to monitor “anti-trans organizing.” Say, do you think the feds are concerned by radical left-wing ideologies?
