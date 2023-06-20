DAILY Roundup | Smith stands by oil & gas, Churches' COVID challenge dismissed, UN digital ID
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's pledge to stand by the province's oil and gas sector and oppose Ottawa's so-called Just Transition plan to shift to "green" energy.
Plus, seven churches in Manitoba were fighting to have previous COVID-19 health orders declared invalid, only for the Court of Appeal to back a previous decision declaring 2020 and 2021's health orders to be Charter compliant.
And finally, the United Nations is looking to roll out it's own version of a digital ID tied to banking and is eerily reminiscent of similar efforts from the World Economic Forum.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Sheila and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.