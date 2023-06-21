DAILY Roundup | BlackRock buys influence, Jordan Peterson vs Thought Police, Titanic sub rescue race

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at new video released by James O'Keefe showing a BlackRock staffer discussing how the powerful organization buys political influence.

Plus, Dr. Jordan Peterson is facing off with the thought police at the College of Psychologists Ontario today following a previous complaint about Peterson's opinions posted on Twitter.

And finally, the clock is ticking on the rescue race to save a missing submersible that was exploring the wreckage of the Titanic. We've got the latest on this story captivating the world.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Drea and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute