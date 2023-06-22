DAILY Roundup | CSIS leaker 'will be found', Hinshaw hiring controversy, Housing cost crisis

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Today, we're looking at Justin Trudeau's national security adviser vowing to find the leaker responsible for igniting the Chinese election interference scandal.

Plus, former Alberta Health Services boss Deena Hinshaw was apparently brought back to the AHS and then removed before starting her new gig according to new reports. We'll have the latest.

And finally, data from a real estate website is showing renters in Canada's largest cities aren't making enough money to buy starter homes as the country suffers from a severe housing cost crisis.

