DAILY Roundup | Facebook blocks news in Canada, NHL cancels Pride jerseys, Toronto's next mayor
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Facebook parent company Meta's announcement that the social media platform would be blocking news in Canada because of the Liberals' online censorship bill.
Plus, the NHL made headlines last night as commissioner Gary Bettman announced teams would no longer be wearing Pride — or any other theme night — jerseys ahead of games starting next season.
And finally, Toronto's mayoral election is in the home stretch, as voters are set to cast their ballots. Who will win the race to become Toronto's next mayor?
