DAILY Roundup | Poilievre says 'butt out', Drag chant 'taken out of context', BC's new grade system

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to 'butt out' of New Brunswick's new policy requiring students under 16 to have parental consent to change their gender.

Plus, activists are claiming a "We're coming for your kids" chant heard at a recent pro-drag march was "taken out of context."

And finally, British Columbia is abandoning letter grades for younger students in public schools and replacing the former system with a new "proficiency scale."

