DAILY Roundup | Trudeau's next carbon tax, Climate crooks pushing doom, RFK Jr. isn't anti-vaccines
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at the next carbon tax Justin Trudeau is pushing on Canadians, through so-called 'clean fuel regulations'.
Plus, climate crooks here in Canada and in the United Kingdom are preaching more doom and gloom, as here at home Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says there's no magic wand to fix the 'climate crisis', while across the pond, King Charles is teaming up with London Mayor Sadiq Khan for a new fearmongering tactic.
And finally, RFK Jr. participated in a presidential town hall, where the Democratic hopeful said he's never been against vaccines and refused to pledge support for President Biden.
