DAILY Roundup | Trudeau/China saga continues, Zelensky warns NATO, Drag queen teaches kids to twerk
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Drea Humphrey joins David Menzies for today's DAILY Roundup livestream.
Today, the hits keep coming, as it seems like with each passing day more is revealed in the Justin Trudeau/Chinese election interference saga.
Plus, President Zelensky is warning that if Ukraine falls Russia will attack neighbouring NATO states, meaning Americans will have to send their sons and daughters to fight and die too.
Finally, another "family friendly" drag event turned out to have an adult showing children how to twerk.
