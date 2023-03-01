DAILY Roundup | Trudeau/China saga continues, Zelensky warns NATO, Drag queen teaches kids to twerk

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

Drea Humphrey joins David Menzies for today's DAILY Roundup livestream.

Today, the hits keep coming, as it seems like with each passing day more is revealed in the Justin Trudeau/Chinese election interference saga.

Plus, President Zelensky is warning that if Ukraine falls Russia will attack neighbouring NATO states, meaning Americans will have to send their sons and daughters to fight and die too.

Finally, another "family friendly" drag event turned out to have an adult showing children how to twerk.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute