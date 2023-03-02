DAILY Roundup | Leaders on Trudeau/China scandal, Busty Lemieux busted, Trudeau's town hall
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
On today's DAILY Roundup, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are looking at the statements Canada's federal party leaders are making regarding Chinese election interference.
Plus, the Oakville Trafalgar High School shop teacher who wears giant oversized prosthetic breasts to school, colloquially named "Busty Lemieux" by David Menzies, has finally been put on — paid, of course — leave due to the controversy ginned up by the teacher's inappropriate, and frankly unsafe, attire.
And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to electrical workers at a town hall meeting in British Columbia yesterday. We've got all the clips of the nonsense he spewed.
