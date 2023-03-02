DAILY Roundup | Leaders on Trudeau/China scandal, Busty Lemieux busted, Trudeau's town hall

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On today's DAILY Roundup, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are looking at the statements Canada's federal party leaders are making regarding Chinese election interference.

Plus, the Oakville Trafalgar High School shop teacher who wears giant oversized prosthetic breasts to school, colloquially named "Busty Lemieux" by David Menzies, has finally been put on — paid, of course — leave due to the controversy ginned up by the teacher's inappropriate, and frankly unsafe, attire.

And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to electrical workers at a town hall meeting in British Columbia yesterday. We've got all the clips of the nonsense he spewed.

