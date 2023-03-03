DAILY Roundup | Another pastor arrest in Alberta, Trudeau keeps getting grilled, Zelensky's plans
Today, Ezra's looking at the most recent arrest of a pastor in Alberta — a statement we never thought we'd be making — as Derek Reimer was arrested and charged with mischief and causing a disturbance following a protest at an all-ages drag event this past weekend.
Plus, Justin Trudeau just keeps getting grilled by the mainstream media. If Trudeau's starting to lose support from even his allies in the media, there must be something to this Chinese election interference scandal.
And finally, Ukraine's President Zelensky has made some bold statements recently, warning that if Ukraine falls Russia will continue its assault on neighbouring NATO nations and says his military is planning to reclaim Crimea.
