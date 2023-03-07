DAILY Roundup | What's really going on at Roxham, Poilievre rips Trudeau, Pastor Derek released
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
On today's show, our two hosts are sharing their personal insights into what's going on at Canada's infamous illegal entry point, Roxham Road.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hammering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his role in the deepening Chinese election interference scandal. We'll look at his latest remarks.
And finally, some good news late last night: Pastor Derek Reimer has been released from a Calgary remand facility.
