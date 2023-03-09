DAILY Roundup | Poilievre grills Trudeau on China, Freeland on inflation, Excess deaths in Canada
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
On today's show, David and Sheila are looking at a heated exchange from House of Commons yesterday, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre grilled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about alleged election interference by the Chinese Communist Party.
Plus, our Rebel reporter Tabitha Peters paid a visit to an event featuring Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who discussed inflation in Canada.
And finally, new Statistics Canada from late 2022 is in, and it's showing a worrying trend of excess deaths in several provinces. What's going on? David and Sheila will share their thoughts.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.