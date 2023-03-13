DAILY Roundup | Dutch farmers a political force, Beijing's reach in Canada, 'Safe & inclusive' laws
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. MT): Unfortunately, network issues in our Toronto studio have forced us to cancel today's show. We'll sort them out and be back tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT.
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup
Show Notes
We're kicking off this week with a look back at what happened in the Netherlands this weekend, where some 10,000 farmers protested against proposed nitrogen emissions cuts ahead of the country's election. Dutch farmers are making up a political force in the country, as a new party created in 2019 is polling around 12% of the vote and is opposed to the legislation.
Plus, a Chinese-Canadian told a committee about how the Chinese Communist Party exerts force abroad — veiled threats against family members who are still in China.
And finally, Calgary is debating a new bylaw to “protect safe and inclusive spaces”, while British Columbia is removing gendered language from its laws. Is it any wonder why Pope Francis feels gender ideology is a ‘dangerous ideological colonization’?
