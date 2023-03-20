DAILY Roundup | Trump says he'll be arrested, More for Ukraine, Repairing Canada/US ties
Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Ezra Levant is kicking off the week live on today's DAILY Roundup.
Today, we're looking at former President Donald Trump saying he expects to be arrested on Tuesday. Is Trump just trying to create buzz as he campaigns for 2024, or is this the moment the establishment has been waiting for since 2016?
Plus, the gifts keep on coming for Ukraine and protesters in France are calling on their government to stop supporting NATO.
And finally, we'll take a look at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pointing out the eroding relationship between Canada and the US during Justin Trudeau's leadership and how he'd mend fences.
