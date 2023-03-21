DAILY Roundup | Trump supporters fear its a trap, Pride Night puritans, Freeland explains inflation
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Today's the day Donald Trump says he'll be arrested. The former president told supporters he thought he would be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests. Some of Trump's backers, however, are afraid doing so could actually be a trap.
Plus, NHL goaltender James Reimer declined to participate in a pre-game Pride Night ritual, and the radical woke puritans are up in arms.
And finally, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tried to explain inflation to Canadians yesterday, along with addressing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
