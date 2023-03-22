DAILY Roundup | Parents fight woke schools, Ottawa protest hypocrisy, Roseanne on Communist Canada

  • By Rebel News
  • March 22, 2023
  • News Analysis

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

On today's show, we're looking at how parents are starting to push back against the woke indoctrination coming from our public schools.

Plus, it's perfectly a-OK to protest in favour of the Trudeau government's online censorship by parking a truck in downtown Ottawa.

And finally, Roseanne Barr made a recent appearance on a comedy show, where she took digs at Canada for being communist.

Canada Livestream News Analysis
