DAILY Roundup | Parents fight woke schools, Ottawa protest hypocrisy, Roseanne on Communist Canada
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
On today's show, we're looking at how parents are starting to push back against the woke indoctrination coming from our public schools.
Plus, it's perfectly a-OK to protest in favour of the Trudeau government's online censorship by parking a truck in downtown Ottawa.
And finally, Roseanne Barr made a recent appearance on a comedy show, where she took digs at Canada for being communist.
