DAILY Roundup | Biden in Canada, World Athletics' trans ban, Singh still propping up Trudeau

U.S. President Joe Biden made a trip to Canada today, where he's meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss ending illegal migration at Roxham Road. Will a new deal actually fix the problem, or are both leaders trying to distract from other issues?

Plus, World Athletics, the governing body for sports such as track and field, has released a policy restricting trans females who went through puberty as males from women's competitions.

And finally, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is criticizing Trudeau over allegations of Chinese election meddling... while at the same time continuing to prop up Trudeau's minority government.

