DAILY Roundup | Roxham isn't closed, New twists in China election meddling, Women's history is trans

We're starting the week off with a look at how the illegal border crossing at Roxham Road in Quebec still isn't closed, despite Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden apparently agreeing to shut the point of entry last week.

Plus, there's even more twists in the Chinese election meddling scandal following now-Independent MP Han Dong's resignation from the Liberal Party; we've got the latest.

And finally, ESPN is honouring Women's History Month by celebrating the accomplishments of trans swimmer Lia (formerly William) Thomas.

