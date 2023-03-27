DAILY Roundup | Roxham isn't closed, New twists in China election meddling, Women's history is trans
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
We're starting the week off with a look at how the illegal border crossing at Roxham Road in Quebec still isn't closed, despite Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden apparently agreeing to shut the point of entry last week.
Plus, there's even more twists in the Chinese election meddling scandal following now-Independent MP Han Dong's resignation from the Liberal Party; we've got the latest.
And finally, ESPN is honouring Women's History Month by celebrating the accomplishments of trans swimmer Lia (formerly William) Thomas.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.