DAILY Roundup | Liberals ruining Canada, Trans terrorism, Cities becoming unsafe

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

Today, the Liberals are set to keep ruining Canada as Finance Minister/WEF board member Chrystia Freeland is set to deliver Budget 2023. And don't worry, she's got a new set of shoes for the occasion.

Plus, a tragic shooting happened at a Nashville Christian school yesterday. We've got all the latest on that incident, and debate whether this should be considered an act of 'trans terrorism'.

And finally, we're looking at a rise in random acts of violence in Canadian cities, particularly on public transit.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute