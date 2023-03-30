DAILY Roundup | Trudeau censors censorship debate, NS Mass Casualty report released, Trans 'die-in'
David Menzies and Ezra Levant are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Trudeau Liberals' censoring debate in the House of Commons surrounding their online censorship legislation.
Plus, the Mass Casualty Commission has released its report into Canada's worst mass shooting, offering harsh criticism of Commissioner Brenda Lucki's RCMP.
And finally, pro-trans protesters in Kentucky staged a "die-in" demonstration at the state's capitol. Does this count as a trans insurrection, or can only right-wing protests be considered insurrections?
