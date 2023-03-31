DAILY Roundup | Trump indicted, Online censorship almost official, Trans visibility/protests

  • By Rebel News
  • March 31, 2023
  • News Analysis
DAILY Roundup | Trump indicted, Online censorship almost official, Trans visibility/protests
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

On today's show, we've got reactions to the stunning announcement that former president Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in New York.

Plus, here in Canada, Justin Trudeau's online censorship legislation, Bill C-11, is nearly passed, only requiring final approval in the Senate.

And finally, today marks the Trans Day of Visibility, ahead of a controversial "Trans Day of Vengeance" planned for this weekend. Oh, and pro-trans protesters stormed Kentucky's state capitol, but the mainstream media has been oddly quiet about this “insurrection” — strange, isn't it?

News Analysis
